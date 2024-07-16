Caterpillar Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 28,105 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 29% compared to the average volume of 21,703 call options.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $293.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.63.
View Our Latest Report on Caterpillar
Insider Activity at Caterpillar
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Caterpillar by 0.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.0% in the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.1% in the first quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Caterpillar Stock Performance
CAT traded up $14.81 on Tuesday, reaching $360.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,547,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712,167. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $223.76 and a 1 year high of $382.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $337.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.58.
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 21.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Caterpillar declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 12th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Caterpillar Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 23.48%.
About Caterpillar
Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.
