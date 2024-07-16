Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Acquired by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 111.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,368 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Cboe Global Markets worth $10,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBOE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $226,557,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth $74,868,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 439.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 317,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,716,000 after buying an additional 258,753 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 620.8% during the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 187,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,462,000 after buying an additional 161,400 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 285,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000,000 after buying an additional 156,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Cboe Global Markets stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.17. 715,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.10. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.11 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $502.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.80 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total value of $203,566.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,656 shares in the company, valued at $861,639.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total value of $203,566.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,656 shares in the company, valued at $861,639.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at $9,074,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CBOE shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $215.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $199.00 target price (down previously from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $197.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.09.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Further Reading

