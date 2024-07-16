CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited’s (NASDAQ:CCTG) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on July 16th

CCSC Technology International’s (NASDAQ:CCTG – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, July 16th. CCSC Technology International had issued 1,375,000 shares in its IPO on January 18th. The total size of the offering was $5,500,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.
CCSC Technology International Stock Performance
Shares of CCTG stock opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. CCSC Technology International has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.29.
CCSC Technology International Company Profile
