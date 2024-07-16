CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited’s (NASDAQ:CCTG) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on July 16th

CCSC Technology International’s (NASDAQ:CCTG – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, July 16th. CCSC Technology International had issued 1,375,000 shares in its IPO on January 18th. The total size of the offering was $5,500,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of CCTG stock opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. CCSC Technology International has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.29.

CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells interconnect products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It offers original equipment manufacturer and original design manufacture interconnect products, including connectors, cables, and wire harnesses used for a range of applications in various industries, such as industrial, automotive, robotics, medical equipment, computer, network and telecommunication, and consumer products.

