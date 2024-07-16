CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 33,447.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,024 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDW. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the first quarter valued at $34,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Northcoast Research upgraded CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.00.

CDW Stock Performance

CDW traded up $4.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $236.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,888. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $184.99 and a fifty-two week high of $263.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.51.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.15). CDW had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 67.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

