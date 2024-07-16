Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 101.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CLDX. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

NASDAQ:CLDX traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.66. 180,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,768. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.78 and its 200-day moving average is $39.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 1.58. Celldex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $53.18.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.11. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,385.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 38,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $1,298,403.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,074 shares in the company, valued at $305,249.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Celldex Therapeutics news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 17,172 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $608,232.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 38,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,298,403.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,249.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 266,332 shares of company stock valued at $9,155,821. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 136,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 44,878 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,046,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,817,000 after buying an additional 427,827 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,756,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,308,000 after buying an additional 1,413,722 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,236,000 after buying an additional 47,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,864,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

