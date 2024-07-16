Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Short Interest Down 28.5% in June

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,340,000 shares, a decline of 28.5% from the June 15th total of 7,470,000 shares. Currently, 10.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 60,000 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $972,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,265.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Aluminum

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 2.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 45,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Century Aluminum by 13,746.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Century Aluminum by 199.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 6.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. 61.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Century Aluminum from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Century Aluminum Stock Performance

Century Aluminum stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.30. 1,123,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,428,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.43 and its 200-day moving average is $14.52. Century Aluminum has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $21.37.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $489.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.30 million. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 4.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

Featured Articles

