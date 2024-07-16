C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,200 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the June 15th total of 119,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other C&F Financial news, Director Paul C. Robinson acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.11 per share, with a total value of $39,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,333.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,500 shares of company stock valued at $97,815. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 3.6% in the first quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 44,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in C&F Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,063,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in C&F Financial during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in C&F Financial by 7.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in C&F Financial by 5.4% during the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 17,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

C&F Financial stock traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.59. 30,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,211. C&F Financial has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $166.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.18.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.65 million for the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 9.89%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. C&F Financial’s payout ratio is 29.04%.

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

