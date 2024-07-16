Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Short Interest Up 39.7% in June

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 539,700 shares, a growth of 39.7% from the June 15th total of 386,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 145.9 days.
Separately, Desjardins started coverage on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.
Chartwell is in the business of serving and caring for Canada's seniors, committed to its vision of Making People's Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent living through to assisted living and long term care.
