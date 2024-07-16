Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Bought by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 483.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,878. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $124.82 and a 1-year high of $174.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.91. The firm has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The business had revenue of $598.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.28 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 31.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.18.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CHKP

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.