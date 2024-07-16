Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the June 15th total of 50,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CGIFF remained flat at $6.96 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,319. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $6.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.43.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates in two segments, Sulphur and Water Chemicals (SWC), and Electrochemicals (EC). The company provides sulphuric acid, spent acid processing services, and inorganic coagulants for water treatment, sodium chlorate, sodium nitrite, and sodium hydrosulphite; and sulphur, chloralkali products, and zinc oxide.

