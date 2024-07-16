Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.58

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$9.58 and last traded at C$9.55, with a volume of 55264 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.52.

CHE.UN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.48.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

