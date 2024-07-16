Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target Cut to $180.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CVX. Barclays assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC lifted their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $187.06.

Chevron stock opened at $158.04 on Friday. Chevron has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.16. The company has a market cap of $291.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.55 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.98%.

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,746 shares of company stock worth $2,727,971 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Chevron by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 4,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

