China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Natural Resources Price Performance
Shares of CHNR opened at $0.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.09. China Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $8.85.
About China Natural Resources
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than China Natural Resources
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Receive News & Ratings for China Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.