Choate Investment Advisors Acquires 933 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in American Tower were worth $6,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT stock traded down $1.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $208.84. 1,540,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,364,984. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.85. The company has a market capitalization of $97.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.81. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $219.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $248.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.92.

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

