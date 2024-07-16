Choate Investment Advisors Cuts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Choate Investment Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 65.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1,925.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $38,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $466.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,088. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $465.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $451.59. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $479.50. The company has a market capitalization of $111.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.46.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

A number of research firms have commented on LMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

