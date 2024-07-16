Choate Investment Advisors Decreases Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Choate Investment Advisors lowered its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REGN. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,183.00 to $1,182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,229.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,038.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded down $17.94 on Monday, reaching $1,082.11. 431,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,697. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $715.54 and a 1-year high of $1,106.16. The firm has a market cap of $119.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,013.72 and a 200-day moving average of $965.66.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 29.45%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total value of $24,481,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,729,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 22,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.23, for a total value of $22,355,820.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,179,964.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total transaction of $24,481,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,200 shares in the company, valued at $399,729,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,074 shares of company stock worth $64,546,123 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

