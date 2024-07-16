Choate Investment Advisors Has $17.22 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 256.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,906 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Choate Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $17,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $424,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,125,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 321,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,417,000 after buying an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 493,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,662,000 after buying an additional 144,542 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.11. 6,455,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,465,760. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.11. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $51.68. The firm has a market cap of $133.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

