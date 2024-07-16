Choate Investment Advisors Has $2.81 Million Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in General Electric were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 20.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 131,563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,544,000 after buying an additional 22,265 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $942,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in General Electric by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 304,144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

Insider Activity at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $0.55 on Monday, reaching $159.56. 5,377,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,128,386. General Electric has a 12 month low of $84.42 and a 12 month high of $170.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.17. The company has a market cap of $174.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Electric from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Vertical Research started coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GE

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.