Choate Investment Advisors Has $37.85 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 324.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 261,817 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Choate Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $37,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,237.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,322,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,015 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $230,235,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $145,477,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,427,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,128,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,614,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,310,000 after acquiring an additional 902,096 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $112.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,063,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,760,743. The company has a market capitalization of $81.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $113.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.69.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

