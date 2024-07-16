Choate Investment Advisors Has $9.07 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,130 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,511 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 25.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 595,506 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $72,865,000 after buying an additional 119,207 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 133,309 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,312,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,492 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,790,000 after acquiring an additional 13,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.44.

View Our Latest Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE DIS traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $96.87. 6,825,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,286,744. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.78 and a 200-day moving average of $105.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $176.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.