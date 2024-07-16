Choate Investment Advisors Invests $296,000 in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 282.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RZV traded up $1.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.18. The stock had a trading volume of 12,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,925. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $109.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.41.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RZV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.