Choate Investment Advisors Invests $332,000 in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB)

Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $20,530,000. Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $14,614,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $5,806,000. Refined Wealth Management acquired a new position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,890,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,236,000.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trading Up 10.2 %

Shares of BITB stock traded up $3.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,665,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,857. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.17. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $40.16.

About Bitwise Bitcoin ETF

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

