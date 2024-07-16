Choate Investment Advisors Raises Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,552 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,111,915 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,860,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,445,089 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,360,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,861.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,686,597 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $127,389,000 after buying an additional 1,600,621 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2,083.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,422,912 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $107,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,000,658 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $151,104,000 after purchasing an additional 805,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.43. 2,999,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,088,904. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $62.14 and a 1 year high of $80.09. The company has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

CTSH has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.44.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

