Choate Investment Advisors Sells 160 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Choate Investment Advisors reduced its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in State Street were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in State Street by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 436,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,773,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the 1st quarter worth about $12,006,000. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in State Street by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 75,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 430.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 735,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,841,000 after acquiring an additional 596,567 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

State Street Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of STT stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.16. 299,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,263,467. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.48. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $79.90. The company has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

State Street Dividend Announcement

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STT. Argus upped their price target on State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.11.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

