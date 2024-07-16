Choate Investment Advisors Takes $205,000 Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VFH. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $684,000. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,482,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 152,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,079,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

VFH traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $104.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,001,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,802. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $75.71 and a 52 week high of $104.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.63 and its 200-day moving average is $98.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

