Choate Investment Advisors Takes Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,294 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter worth $309,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,927,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total value of $1,512,938.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,707.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,927,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,176 shares of company stock valued at $4,841,039 over the last 90 days. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lennar Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LEN traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $159.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,112,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,168. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.38. The stock has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.60. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $102.90 and a 1-year high of $172.59.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 11.58%. Research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Argus raised their price target on Lennar from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $164.00 target price (down from $174.00) on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wedbush upgraded Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Lennar from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.88.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

