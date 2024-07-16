Citigroup Cuts McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $280.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $297.00 to $280.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MCD. Truist Financial cut their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.71.

NYSE MCD traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $254.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,256,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,443,886. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $258.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.89. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $302.39. The company has a market capitalization of $183.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,518. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,684,899,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 141,160.9% during the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,613,710 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,664,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609,736 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in McDonald’s by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,471,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,542,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,769 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 10,702.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,174,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $644,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $348,206,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

