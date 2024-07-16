Citigroup Raises ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Price Target to $38.00

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on EXLS. Wedbush upgraded ExlService from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.14.

EXLS stock opened at $33.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00. ExlService has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $33.98.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $436.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.81 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 10.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 36,847 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $1,144,836.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,549,588 shares in the company, valued at $48,145,699.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 36,847 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $1,144,836.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,549,588 shares in the company, valued at $48,145,699.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vivek Jetley sold 4,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $121,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 333,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,108,887.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,837 shares of company stock worth $3,469,418. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in ExlService during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in ExlService by 439.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in ExlService during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ExlService by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ExlService by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

