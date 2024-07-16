Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) Short Interest Down 5.6% in June

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 508,600 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the June 15th total of 539,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Clariant Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CLZNF remained flat at $16.30 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.90 and its 200-day moving average is $13.94. Clariant has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $16.30.
About Clariant
