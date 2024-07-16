Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.65

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.65 and last traded at $1.64, with a volume of 602541 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

Clover Health Investments Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.94.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 48.07%. The firm had revenue of $346.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLOV. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Clover Health Investments by 18.1% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,525,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 692,878 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 4,040.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 372,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 363,427 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the first quarter valued at $142,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 139,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 19.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.

