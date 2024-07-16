Codan Limited (OTCMKTS:CODAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Codan Limited (OTCMKTS:CODAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CODAF remained flat at C$7.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.58. Codan has a 52-week low of C$4.90 and a 52-week high of C$7.86.

Codan Limited develops technology solutions for United Nations organizations, mining companies, security and military groups, government departments, individuals, and small-scale miners. It operates through Communications and Metal Detection segments. The Communications segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets communication equipment that consists of DTC radio solutions for the wireless transmission of video and other data applications; and Zetron communications solutions.

