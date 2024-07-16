Codan Limited (OTCMKTS:CODAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Codan Limited (OTCMKTS:CODAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.
Codan Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CODAF remained flat at C$7.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.58. Codan has a 52-week low of C$4.90 and a 52-week high of C$7.86.
Codan Company Profile
