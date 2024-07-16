Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Price Target Raised to $7.50

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $6.75 to $7.50 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CDE. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a buy rating and a $5.40 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform spec market weight rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $4.73.

CDE opened at $6.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.16 and a beta of 1.61. Coeur Mining has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $6.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.20.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 12.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $213.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sebastian Edwards sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,748. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 44,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $213,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 140,719 shares in the company, valued at $683,894.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sebastian Edwards sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,100 shares in the company, valued at $523,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 831.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

