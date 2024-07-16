Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $24.50 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CSTM. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Constellium in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Constellium from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.20.

Shares of CSTM traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.50. 469,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,123. Constellium has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $23.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.15). Constellium had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Constellium will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTM. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Constellium by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 40,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Constellium by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Constellium by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Constellium by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Constellium by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

