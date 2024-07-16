Continental Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:CON) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:CON – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €58.78 ($63.89) and last traded at €58.92 ($64.04). 340,029 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €59.12 ($64.26).

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is €59.34 and its 200-day moving average price is €66.40.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; display and operating technologies; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

Further Reading

