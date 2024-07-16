Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Shares Up 5%

Shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) shot up 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.67 and last traded at $11.56. 4,474,993 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 7,105,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.01.

Several research firms have commented on CORZ. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.44.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $179.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 3,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $37,662.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 393,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,930,345.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Core Scientific news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 3,770 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $37,662.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 393,428 shares in the company, valued at $3,930,345.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,321 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $68,744.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 359,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,245.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Core Scientific during the first quarter worth $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

