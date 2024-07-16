Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Given New C$0.10 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$0.25 to C$0.10 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 13.04% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.40 to C$0.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.15 to C$0.85 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.70 to C$0.35 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.25 to C$0.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corus Entertainment has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of C$0.31.

Corus Entertainment stock traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.12. 3,960,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,342. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.56. The stock has a market cap of C$22.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06, a P/E/G ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.08. Corus Entertainment has a 1-year low of C$0.12 and a 1-year high of C$1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.60.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

