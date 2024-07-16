Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Given New C$0.10 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$0.25 to C$0.10 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 13.04% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.40 to C$0.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.15 to C$0.85 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.70 to C$0.35 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.25 to C$0.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corus Entertainment has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of C$0.31.
View Our Latest Research Report on Corus Entertainment
Corus Entertainment Stock Down 25.8 %
Corus Entertainment Company Profile
Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Corus Entertainment
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Tech Leader’s Stock Split: Is It the Right Time to Buy?
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Could the Economy be Bottoming? Major Bank’s Earnings Say Yes
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Seize This Prime Stock Opportunity on Amazon Prime Days
Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.