Coveo Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVOSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Coveo Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVOSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 222,100 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the June 15th total of 199,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 33.7 days.
Coveo Solutions Price Performance
OTCMKTS CVOSF remained flat at $4.85 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,739. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.33. Coveo Solutions has a 12-month low of $4.85 and a 12-month high of $12.00.
About Coveo Solutions
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Coveo Solutions
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Is This Industrial Stock a Buy After Recent Earnings Boost?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Major Tech Stock’s Remarkable Surge: Are You Missing Out?
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Is This Solar Stock Ready for a Comeback? Key Milestones Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Coveo Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coveo Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.