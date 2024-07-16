Creditcoin (CTC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $11.70 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 16th. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00000789 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $180.10 million and approximately $11.70 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001197 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 350,092,249 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

