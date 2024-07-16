CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Shares Up 6.1%

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.97 and last traded at $16.92. 138,453 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 188,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CFB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on CrossFirst Bankshares from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CFB

CrossFirst Bankshares Stock Up 8.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $848.77 million, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.41 and a 200 day moving average of $13.26.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $62.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrossFirst Bankshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 182.8% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 698.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the first quarter worth $138,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 279.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 8,647 shares in the last quarter. 56.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including enterprise value lending; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans, such as home builder lending; residential real estate, multifamily real estate, energy, SBA, and consumer loans; and credit cards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.