CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Insider Shawn Henry Sells 4,000 Shares

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total transaction of $1,485,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 183,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,985,350.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shawn Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Shawn Henry sold 8,077 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.99, for a total value of $3,028,794.23.

On Friday, June 21st, Shawn Henry sold 5,504 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $2,094,987.52.

On Monday, June 17th, Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total value of $1,723,185.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.52, for a total transaction of $1,334,080.00.

CRWD stock traded down $8.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $369.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,604,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,097,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $89.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 701.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $359.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.13. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.52 and a 52-week high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,423,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

