Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,100,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,415,000 after purchasing an additional 262,438 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 53.9% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 203,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,547,000 after acquiring an additional 71,326 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 10.0% in the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 55.2% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 12.1% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target (up from $124.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Friday, June 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.53.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,865,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,801,244. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.72 and a 52 week high of $119.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.32.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 195.63%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

