CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Short Interest Down 11.8% in June

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the June 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CyberAgent Stock Performance

Shares of CyberAgent stock remained flat at $3.00 during midday trading on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.25. CyberAgent has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $3.92.

About CyberAgent

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games.

