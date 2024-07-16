Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Delek Logistics Partners were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 245.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 484,826 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,930,000 after buying an additional 344,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,000. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek Logistics Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DKL traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.19. The company had a trading volume of 29,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,350. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 2.12. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $36.50 and a 12-month high of $53.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.45.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

Delek Logistics Partners ( NYSE:DKL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The business had revenue of $252.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.96 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 115.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $1.025 dividend. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Delek Logistics Partners in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised Delek Logistics Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP provides gathering, pipeline, transportation, and other services for crude oil, intermediates, refined products, natural gas, storage, wholesale marketing, terminalling water disposal and recycling customers in the United States. The Gathering and Processing segment consists of pipelines, tanks, and offloading facilities that provide crude oil and natural gas gathering and processing, water disposal and recycling, and storage services, as well as crude oil transportation services to third parties.

