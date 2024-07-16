DeXe (DEXE) Hits 1-Day Volume of $3.09 Million

DeXe (DEXE) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. In the last seven days, DeXe has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. DeXe has a market capitalization of $374.84 million and $3.09 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeXe token can currently be purchased for about $10.28 or 0.00015971 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeXe alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

DeXe Profile

DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,466,824 tokens. The official message board for DeXe is dexenetwork.medium.com. DeXe’s official Twitter account is @dexenetwork. The official website for DeXe is dexe.network.

DeXe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe (DEXE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. DeXe has a current supply of 96,504,599.33609451 with 57,103,225.34061239 in circulation. The last known price of DeXe is 10.54768224 USD and is up 1.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $3,337,723.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dexe.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeXe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeXe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeXe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeXe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeXe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.