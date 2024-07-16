Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.2667 per share on Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. This is a positive change from Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.
Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ DFGP traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.45. The stock had a trading volume of 65,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,781. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.14 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.04 and a 200-day moving average of $52.92.
About Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF
