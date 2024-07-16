Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.2667 per share on Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. This is a positive change from Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DFGP traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.45. The stock had a trading volume of 65,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,781. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.14 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.04 and a 200-day moving average of $52.92.

About Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.

