Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $33.12

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2024

Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHPGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.12 and last traded at $33.10, with a volume of 56975 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.95.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,115,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,659,000 after purchasing an additional 806,568 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 279,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,947,000 after purchasing an additional 64,612 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 862,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,580,000 after purchasing an additional 33,445 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 286,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,171,000 after purchasing an additional 77,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.