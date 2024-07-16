Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $33.12

Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.12 and last traded at $33.10, with a volume of 56975 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.95.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,115,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,659,000 after purchasing an additional 806,568 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 279,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,947,000 after purchasing an additional 64,612 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 862,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,580,000 after purchasing an additional 33,445 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 286,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,171,000 after purchasing an additional 77,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

