Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Down 2.1%

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.98 and last traded at $23.31. 883,067 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 5,868,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.81.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.74 and its 200 day moving average is $21.14. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YINN. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter worth $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter worth $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 159.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

