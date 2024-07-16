Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 11,577,780 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 27,494,152 shares.The stock last traded at $14.35 and had previously closed at $14.54.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Up 1.4 %
The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.20.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a $0.0818 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th.
Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Tech Leader’s Stock Split: Is It the Right Time to Buy?
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Could the Economy be Bottoming? Major Bank’s Earnings Say Yes
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Seize This Prime Stock Opportunity on Amazon Prime Days
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.