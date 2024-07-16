Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Shares Down 2.6%

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $47.75 and last traded at $47.93. 168,558 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 412,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.23.

IRON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Monday, June 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Disc Medicine from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Disc Medicine currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.57.

Disc Medicine Stock Down 2.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 0.57.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.09). Equities analysts anticipate that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,091,000 after buying an additional 127,404 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 944,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,788,000 after purchasing an additional 353,382 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 785,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,342,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Disc Medicine by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 782,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,734,000 after buying an additional 18,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Disc Medicine by 17.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 521,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,465,000 after buying an additional 78,595 shares during the period. 83.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

