Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Short Interest Update

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 155,700 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the June 15th total of 180,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 311.4 days.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Price Performance

DPZUF remained flat at $23.10 during trading hours on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $39.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.07.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Cambodia, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates various stores.

