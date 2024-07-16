Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Short Interest Update

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 155,700 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the June 15th total of 180,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 311.4 days.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Price Performance
DPZUF remained flat at $23.10 during trading hours on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $39.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.07.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile
